All Arrivals to Japan to Be Quarantined for 2 Weeks

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday that the government will ask all arrivals to Japan from the rest of the world, including Japanese nationals, to be quarantined for two weeks.

During the period, all these people will be required to stay at designated facilities and refrain from using public transportation, Abe told a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters.

"Explosive increases in infections are being seen mainly in the United States and European countries. We'll strengthen our border control further," he said.

The measure will be implemented from midnight Thursday (3 p.m. GMT) until the end of April. The period may be extended if necessary.

The government will lease hotels near airports and take other steps to secure more facilities to accommodate those requiring quarantines.

