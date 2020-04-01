Olympic Flame Goes on Display in Fukushima Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Naraha, Fukushima Pref., April 1 (Jiji Press)--The organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics started on Wednesday to exhibit the Olympic flame in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, after the new coronavirus pandemic forced the Tokyo Games to be postponed by one year to 2021.

The flame went on display at the J-Village national sports training center, where the Olympic torch relay for the 2020 Games was scheduled to start last week. It will be showcased to the public from Thursday to April 30.

In the relay, the torch was slated to travel through all 47 prefectures of Japan after departing from J-Village.

On Wednesday, a ceremony to show the flame to officials concerned was held, with the fire put in a lantern and placed in a hall at the facility.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics has been rescheduled to take place between July 23 and Aug. 8, 2021, and the Tokyo Paralympics between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5 in the year. In line with the postponement, Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, has indicated plans to keep the flame in Fukushima for the time being.

