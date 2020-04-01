66 More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Sixty-six more cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Tokyo, sources linked to the metropolitan government said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the prefectural government of Yamanashi, west of Tokyo, said the same day that a girl under the age of one who fell into a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and was transported to University of Yamanashi Hospital on Tuesday tested positive for the virus.

The baby girl is currently treated in an intensive care unit. Her parents have tested negative for the virus.

Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture, told a news conference Wednesday that a cluster of infections has occurred at pubs and nightclubs in the city of Osaka, the capital of the western Japan prefecture.

A total of 18 people, including customers and employees of the entertainment facilities, and those who had close contact with them, were confirmed to be infected with the virus, according to the governor. Details of the cluster are not known at the moment, because some of the infected people have made false statements, sources familiar with the situation said.

