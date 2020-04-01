Tokyo High Schools to Remain Shut until May 6

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The education board of the Tokyo metropolitan government decided Wednesday to extend school closures for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus to May 6, the final day of the Golden Week holiday period.

The move comes as the number of coronavirus cases, including those with no identifiable infection routes, soars in the Japanese capital.

The measure, designed to protect children's health, will apply to high schools and special-needs schools operated by the metropolitan government. The education board initially planned to continue the school closures until the end of the spring break in early April.

The board will allow schools to hold entrance and start-of-term ceremonies on the dates planned by them, but will urge them to scale down the events and take sufficient infection prevention measures.

The board will also urge high schools to instruct students to study from home using information and communications technology.

