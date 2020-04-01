Panel Warns of Medical Crisis in Urban Areas over Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--A panel of experts under Japan's government warned Wednesday that medical systems in urban areas in the country are in a dire situation amid the growing spread of the novel coronavirus.

The panel called for drastic measures to be taken, noting that medical systems in Tokyo, neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture, the central prefecture of Aichi, and the neighboring western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo are already on the verge of crisis.

While noting that no "overshoot," or explosive rise in infection cases, has been confirmed in Japan, the panel said that the number of patients is growing sharply in urban areas. Coronavirus cases, including cases with unknown sources of infection, are surging particularly in Tokyo and Osaka, it said.

Infected people who are suspected to have got the virus in the United States or Europe, where large-scale outbreaks are occurring, accounted for nearly 40 pct of all confirmed cases in Japan around March 22-23, the panel said.

The panel found that clusters of infections have been formed by not only young people but also middle-aged and older people, adding that clusters have happened at hospitals and elderly care facilities, and during graduation trips, gatherings at night, and choir and dance activities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]