Tokyo-Area Local Heads Issue Nighttime Stay-At-Home Request

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The heads of four prefectures and five ordinance-designated major cities in the Tokyo metropolitan area issued on Wednesday an emergency message calling on residents to refrain from going out at nighttime to prevent an explosive increase in novel coronavirus cases.

The message was drawn up by the governors of Tokyo and Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa prefectures, and the mayors of the cities of Yokohama, Chiba, Saitama, Sagamihara and Kawasaki at their videoconference.

The local leaders called on citizens to avoid confined, crowded places and close contact.

They urged young people to avoid nonessential outings so as not to pass on the virus to older generations, noting that asymptomatic people or those with light symptoms may unknowingly spread the coronavirus.

The nighttime stay-at-home request was addressed to all generations. The local government heads also called on people not to be fooled by unreliable information and only to buy necessary amounts of food and medical goods instead of stocking up.

