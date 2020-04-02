Yakuza Group Membership in Japan Falls for 15th Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--The total membership of yakuza crime syndicates in Japan decreased for the 15th straight year to hit a record low in 2019, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The total, including associates, came to 28,200 as of the end of 2019, down 2,300 from a year before.

"The membership is decreasing further as stronger crackdowns aimed at eliminating yakuza groups have made it difficult for them to secure funds," an agency official said.

The number of regular members fell 1,200 to 14,400, and that of associates was down 1,100 at 13,800.

The total membership is on the steady decline after marking 87,000 in 2004.

