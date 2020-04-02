Record 4,321 People Accused in Cannabis Cases in Japan in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--A record 4,321 people were involved in cannabis cases detected by Japanese authorities in 2019, up by 743 from the preceding year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The total hit a record high for the third straight year.

The number of such people is growing mainly among people in their 20s and younger, the NPA said, citing a lack of awareness among young people about the danger of cannabis.

Of the total, about 45 pct, or 1,950 people, were in their 20s, up by 429 from 2018. Those under 20 years old came to 609, up by 180, including 109 senior high school students and six junior high school students.

The NPA surveyed 631 offenders against the cannabis control law in cases detected last year. Nearly 80 pct of them said that cannabis use poses no danger.

