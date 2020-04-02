Shiseido Begins Disinfectant Production in France

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. <4911> has started producing an alcohol disinfectant in France to provide it free to hospitals there, informed sources said.

The move is designed to mitigate shortages of disinfectants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The production started late last month at a factory in Ormes at a weekly pace of some 20,000 bottles. The factory usually makes skincare items and perfumes.

Shiseido also plans to start disinfectant production at a cosmetics factory in New Jersey starting around Monday.

