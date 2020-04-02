Japan Football Assn Chief Leaves Hospital after Virus Infection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Football Association said Thursday that JFA President Kozo Tashima has left a hospital after being treated there for COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"I apologize for causing trouble and worry," Tashima, 62, told an online press conference the same day. "I appreciate that I could leave the hospital, and I will work hard to revitalize the world of sports," he added.

Tashima felt ill in mid-March after returning from business trips to Europe and the United States. He had been at the hospital in Tokyo after testing positive for the virus on March 17.

Tashima is suspected of getting the virus during the trip to Europe. He had a slight fever for a while, but did not complain of coughing or had no problem with his sense of smell or taste.

None of people who had close contact with Tashima has so far tested positive for the virus.

