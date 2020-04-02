Japan Bar Chains to Temporarily Close amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese "izakaya" dining bar chains Kushikatsu Tanaka Holdings Co. <3547> and Torikizoku Co. <3193> said Thursday they will temporarily close many outlets from Saturday to April 12 as the novel coronavirus is raging.

Kushikatsu Tanaka, which serves "kushikatsu" deep-fried skewered meat and vegetables, will suspend operations at all of its 116 directly operated bars. The company will also recommend some 170 franchise outlets to do the same.

Kushikastu Tanaka had planned to stop regular daytime operations at some outlets from Thursday and start takeout services instead, in response to the spread of COVID-19. But the company scrapped the plan.

"We've judged it appropriate to temporarily close outlets given the risk arising from contact between workers and customers," a public relations official said.

Torikizoku, whose pubs offer "yakitori" chicken skewers, will close all its 394 directly run outlets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]