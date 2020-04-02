Sony Launches 100-M.-Dollar Fund for Coronavirus Relief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Sony Corp. <6758> on Thursday announced the launch of a 100-million-dollar fund to support people around the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In order to overcome the unprecedented challenges that as a society we now face around the world, we will do all we can as a global company," Sony President and Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida said in a statement.

Through the fund, Sony will support those in the fields of medicine, education and entertainment.

Specifically, the company will donate 10 million dollars to a coronavirus response fund set up by the World Health Organization, as well as to groups such as Doctors Without Borders.

In the field of education, Sony will use its technology and products to support education activities for children who cannot go to school due to school closures and stay-at-home orders.

