Tokyo Confirms 97 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Ninety-seven people have been newly confirmed to have the novel coronavirus in Tokyo, metropolitan government sources said Thursday.

Tokyo saw another record-high daily number of new infections, and the total number of cases in the Japanese capital rose to 684.

The number of new infection cases confirmed nationwide the same day totaled over 270, also marking a daily record high.

Of the 97 people in Tokyo, 13 are linked to Keio University Hospital in Shinjuku Ward, and 21 to Eiju General Hospital in Taito Ward, where a group infection is suspected to have occurred, according to the sources.

At Eiju General Hospital, a total of 127 coronavirus cases have occurred, and seven patients died. Keio University Hospital said March 26 that four inpatients had tested positive for the coronavirus, including one who had been transported from Eiju General Hospital.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]