Tokyo Confirms At Least 95 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--At least 95 people in Tokyo have been newly confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 disease, metropolitan government sources said Thursday.

Of them, 15 people are linked to Keio University Hospital in the Japanese capital's Shinjuku Ward, and 21 related to Eiju General Hospital in Taito Ward, where a group infection is suspected to have occurred, according to the sources.

Keio University Hospital announced on March 26 that four inpatients had tested positive for the coronavirus, including one who had been transported from Eiju General Hospital.

Meanwhile, two men in their 50s respectively in the city of Echizen, Fukui Prefecture, and the city of Sapporo, Hokkaido's capital, were confirmed dead on Thursday after contracting the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus-linked fatalities across Japan now stands at 82, including more than 10 among former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

