Foreign Technical Trainees Work at Low Pay in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Monthly wages earned in 2019 by young foreigners working in Japan under the country's technical trainee system were only some 60 pct of wages for all workers in a similar age group including Japanese, a government survey revealed Thursday.

Monthly wages, excluding bonuses and overtime, averaged 156,900 yen among foreign technical trainees, whose average age stood at 26.7, the labor ministry said in the basic wage structure survey.

The figure compared with the average salary of 243,900 yen among all workers aged 25-29, and 198,900 yen among nonregular workers in the same age group, according to the survey.

Hourly wages among foreign trainees working part-time whose average age was 25.5 came to 977 yen on average, lower than 1,151 yen for all part-timers in the age bracket of 25-29, the survey also showed.

By law, pay for foreign technical trainees must be the same as or more than wages for Japanese workers. The survey shows that some companies are illegally underpaying foreign trainees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]