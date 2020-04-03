Japan's Coronavirus Entry Ban Starts to Cover U.S., China, S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday additionally made 48 countries, including the United States, China and South Korea, and one region subject to its entry ban related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also among the newly added countries are Britain, Canada, Australia, Turkey and Thailand.

The entry ban now covers 72 countries and one region. Foreign nationals who have been to the designated areas in the past two weeks will be banned from entering Japan for a certain period unless they have special reasons.

Meanwhile, travelers from all other areas of the world, including Japanese nationals, will be asked to stay at designated places, such as their homes or hotels, for 14 days and refrain from using buses, trains and other public transportation services. The measure will be in place until the end of this month.

Visas and visa waiver programs for these areas will be suspended in stages.

