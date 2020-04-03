Extended Teleworking, School Closures Worry Firms, Parents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese businesses are facing difficulties due to prolonged teleworking periods amid the spreading coronavirus outbreak, with such periods expected to continue longer due partly to an extended school shutdown in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, parents are worried that extended school closures may deprive students of their rights to learn and their academic performances may deteriorate.

Honda Motor Co. <7267> will extend its teleworking period for workers in Tokyo to April 12.

Mazda Motor Corp. <7261> plans to continue its teleworking period for Tokyo workers for an unspecified period, while Sony Corp.'s <6758> program will be kept in place until the end of April.

Trading house Mitsubishi Corp. <8058> has maintained a teleworking program for over a month.

