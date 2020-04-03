Huis Ten Bosch Cuts Dispatch Workers amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The operator of the Huis Ten Bosch theme park in southwestern Japan terminated contracts with more than half of its some 40 dispatch workers in mid-March due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, informed sources said Thursday.

A staffing company for these workers received a notice of contract termination on March 16, when the operator of the Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture-based theme park resumed operations at outdoor attractions following its closure since Feb. 29, the sources said.

The operator, Huis Ten Bosch Inc., a unit of major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co. <9603>, told the staffing company that less workers are needed because of closures of indoor attractions, the sources said.

"We had no other choice but to terminate the contracts early because it was difficult to deal with the situation only with staff reassignment," a Huis Ten Bosch official said.

