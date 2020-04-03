Chile OKs Extradition of Suspect over Japanese Student Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Chile's Supreme Court on Thursday accepted a request for the extradition of a Chilean suspect to France over the alleged murder of a Japanese woman who went missing while studying in France in December 2016.

It has been confirmed that the woman, Narumi Kurosaki, was with Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, the suspect and her former boyfriend, until just before she went unaccounted for.

Kurosaki, a student at the University of Tsukuba in the eastern Japan prefecture of Ibaraki, disappeared in Besancon in eastern France, where she had been studying.

French prosecutors put Zepeda, 29, who returned to Chile shortly after Kurosaki's disappearance, on the international wanted list on suspicion of her murder.

The Chilean top court pointed out that the evidence presented by French authorities can be considered trustworthy and sufficient to seek Zepeda's indictment even if the case was to be handled in Chile. The court said it will accept the French side's request to hand over the suspect in order to bring him to justice over the premeditated killing of Kurosaki.

