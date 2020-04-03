Japan to Have Mildly Ill COVID-19 Patients Stay at Home or Hotels

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it has adopted a policy of having asymptomatic or mildly ill patients of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease stay at home, hotels or certain other places in areas where infections are rapidly spreading.

The government has notified prefectural and other authorities of the new policy, according to health minister Katsunobu Kato at a press conference.

Japan has so far hospitalized all people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, in principle, but will now prioritize preserving hospital beds for COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms.

"We need to provide full-fledged treatment for severely ill patients," Kato said.

The government has secured more than 25,000 hospital beds and over 8,000 ventilators as it braces for a further spread of the disease, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a separate news conference on Friday.

