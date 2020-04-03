Another Infant in Japan Infected with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., April 3 (Jiji Press)--A baby girl aged under one year old in Ehime Prefecture has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the prefectural government said Friday.

The infant coronavirus case in the town of Masaki in the western Japan prefecture followed a couple of similar cases elsewhere in the country. Her parents had already tested positive for the globally spreading virus.

According to the Ehime government, five others--the baby's relative in her 60s and participants in a funeral in the city of Matsuyama--were also newly identified as coronavirus carriers in the prefecture.

