Fujifilm to Launch Faster Coronavirus Test Kit April 15

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fujifilm Corp. said Friday that it will launch on April 15 a test kit for the new coronavirus that can make results available faster than existing testing devices.

It will be marketed through affiliate Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corp., based in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The new test kit, which streamlined some procedures of the existing polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test, can reduce the time needed to deliver results by some 90 minutes, according to Fujifilm. The PCR test takes four to six hours.

The result time can be reduced by two hours when the Fujifilm device is used with a detection kit developed by another company, the firm said.

The test kit will be sold to institutions conducting PCR tests across the country. The price has not been disclosed.

