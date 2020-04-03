Japan Pro Baseball, Soccer Suspensions Extended

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The governing bodies for Japan's professional baseball and soccer separately decided Friday to extend suspensions of official matches amid the new coronavirus epidemic.

The moves came after a panel of infectious disease experts said the same day that it is "extremely difficult" to hold official matches in April. The panel showed the view at a meeting of a joint committee on coronavirus measures set up by the two bodies.

Meanwhile, the Japan Sumo Association decided to postpone the coming summer grand tournament by two weeks.

The heads of the companies operating the 12 teams in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB, agreed to give up an earlier plan to start its 2020 regular season on April 24.

"We'd like to make a decision in late April or early May" on when to set the opening day, NPB Commissioner Atsushi Saito said. The 2020 regular season was originally scheduled to open on March 20.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]