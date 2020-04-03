89 More Coronavirus Cases Reported in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Eighty-nine people in Tokyo have been newly confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus, metropolitan government officials said Friday.

The cumulative number of coronavirus infection cases in the Japanese capital now stands at 773.

Also on Friday, infection was newly confirmed in nine people in Fukui Prefecture. In the central Japan prefecture, eight men infected with the virus in their 50s to 60s had visited the same restaurant.

In Fukui, 14 other people had been found to have the virus, including two female employees of the restaurant and colleagues and family members of the men. The prefectural government sees these cases as a cluster of infections.

In Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, seven new cases were reported, including four people who had close contact with family members who attended a funeral in the city of Matsuyama on Monday, which caused a cluster of infections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]