Coronavirus Cases in Japan Top 3,000

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of new coronavirus cases in Japan reached 3,113 on Friday, excluding infected people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined off Japan earlier this year.

On the day, 357 people were newly found to have the novel coronavirus in the country, with the daily number of confirmed cases surpassing 300 for the first time. The daily figure stood above 200 for four straight days through Friday, bringing the four-day total to over 1,100.

The number of newly confirmed cases in Tokyo came to 89 on Friday, and the cumulative number now stands at 773 in the Japanese capital.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the deaths of two more patients at Eiju General Hospital in Taito Ward in the capital were confirmed Friday. In-hospital infections have been suspected at the facility. At the hospital, the coronavirus-linked death toll rose to nine, and the cumulative number of infection cases increased by 13 to 140.

On Friday, one infected person died in each of Matsuyama, the capital of Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, and the southwestern city of Fukuoka.

