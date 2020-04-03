Japan to Provide Other Countries with Avigan Drug for COVID-19
Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan has been asked by about 30 other countries through diplomatic channels to provide Avigan, a Japanese-developed influenza drug that is expected to work against the COVID-19 disease, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga revealed Friday.
"We're coordinating to provide the necessary amounts (of the drug) for free to countries wanting it," Suga told a press conference.
Avigan was developed by an affiliate of Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp. <4901>. The German government reportedly plans to buy the drug in bulk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In light of the requests from other countries, we plan to expand clinical research on the drug while holding consultations with them," Suga said.
