Tokyo to Make Stay-at-Home Request after Emergency Declaration: Koike

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government will request residents to refrain from leaving their homes in the event the Japanese government declares a state of emergency over the new coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Friday.

She also indicated that the Tokyo government will ask event organizers to restrict or ban the use of facilities after the possible declaration. "I think the central government is ready to make a state of emergency declaration," Koike said at a press conference, adding that the metropolitan government will disclose its measures before the declaration is made.

The metropolitan government will also set up a call center to respond to inquiries from Tokyo residents and business operators.

Koike said that sales of daily necessities, such as food and medicine, and financial services at banks and a stock exchange will continue under thorough hygiene management after the declaration as they are essential infrastructure for economic activities and daily life.

She also announced the metropolitan government's plans to have coronavirus carriers with mild or no symptoms stay at their homes or hotels to secure hospital beds for those in severe condition, following a surge in the number of confirmed infection cases in Tokyo. The metropolitan government plans to transfer in stages from next week currently hospitalized asymptomatic carriers and mildly ill patients to a Tokyo hotel it is leasing. Details, such as medical care and health management for such people, will be decided later.

