Virus Crisis Forces Change in Tax Agency Training Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Tax Agency has decided to have some 1,100 new employees receive a training program at their homes, switching from the original plan to conduct it at a facility in Saitama Prefecture, due to a flood of complaints from local residents amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The agency announced the change on Friday night. The new employee training program was initially planned to be offered at the National Tax College in the city of Wako in the eastern Japan prefecture for three months from next Monday, with 90 pct of the new employees slated to stay at a dormitory there during the period.

But dozens of residents filed complaints to the Wako city government, concerned about the possible spread of the virus.

Wako Mayor Takehiro Matsumoto also criticized the new employee training program, tweeting, "Can the tax agency take responsibility if a cluster of infections occurs?"

The program is for studying tax laws and accounting. Of the new employees, about 900 are already staying at the dormitory. But they will return to their homes in stages from Monday and receive the training through watching pre-recorded lectures on their smartphones or other devices for the time being, according to the agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]