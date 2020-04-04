Tokyo Police See Emergency Calls Fall amid Stay-at-Home Request

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Stay-at-home requests by authorities in the fight against the novel coronavirus has apparently led to a drop in the number of calls to the emergency number 110 in Tokyo, it was learned Saturday.

In March, the number of emergency calls to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department came to about 130,000, down about 27,000, or 17.2 pct, from a year earlier, according to metropolitan police officials.

The Tokyo metropolitan government, as well as the national government, is calling for refraining from holding events with many people, and avoiding leaving home for nonessential reasons.

In particular, emergency calls to report traffic accidents and incidents, as well as drunken people, are decreasing. The number of injury or death accidents in Tokyo decreased 627, or 21.6 pct, to 2,270 in March.

"The fall in emergency calls can be attributed to a decrease in people going outside," a police official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]