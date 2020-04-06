Govt Bodies Striving to Prevent Virus from Disrupting Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government departments are working in earnest to prevent the new coronavirus from disrupting their work as infection cases keep increasing in the country.

At government offices, those other than top officials typically work with colleagues in large spaces. Even a single case in an office could cause all other workers there to become unable to come to work.

Government departments are making preparations for teleworking and taking other measures, including dividing employees into groups to reduce the risk of no one being able to come to work.

On Friday, the Justice Ministry started discussions about how to continue work in the event that many people are infected with COVID-19 at the ministry or related facilities, including prisons.

Justice Minister Masako Mori has told reporters, "We'll take every possible measure and prepare for a worst-case scenario."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]