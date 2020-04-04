118 More People in Tokyo Found to Have Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Saturday that 118 more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Japanese capital.

The daily number of confirmed cases in Tokyo exceeded 100 for the first time. One of the 118 people is in serious condition. Infection routes have not been identified for 81 of the total.

By age group, 21 people are in their 30s, and those in their 20s and 40s each account for 19. Two are in the age bracket of 10-19, and none in the age group of up to nine.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called on residents to refrain from nonessential outings, saying that she wants each and every citizen to act carefully so as not to spread the virus.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Tokyo now stands at 891. Of them, 22 people are in severe condition while 74 have left hospitals or died. As of Saturday, more than 800 people were believed to be hospitalized in Tokyo due to infection with the coronavirus.

