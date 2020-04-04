118 People in Tokyo Newly Infected with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government has confirmed 118 more cases of the novel coronavirus, metropolitan officials said Saturday.

The daily number of new confirmed cases in the Japanese capital exceeded 100 for the first time.

Elsewhere in the country, eight new cases were reported in Hyogo Prefecture, six in Okinawa Prefecture, and four in Fukui Prefecture.

In Gifu Prefecture, a man in his 70s died, becoming the first coronavirus victim in the central prefecture.

