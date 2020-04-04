British-Born Writer C.W. Nicol Dies at 79

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--British-born writer and environmentalist C.W. Nicol, who acquired Japanese citizenship in 1995, died of colorectal cancer at a hospital in the central Japan city of Nagano on Friday. He was 79.

Born in Wales, he moved to Canada when he was 17 years old and worked to protect animals and the environment, and engaged in research activities.

C.W. Nicol came to Japan for the first time in 1962 and moved to Nagano Prefecture in 1980. He continued environmental protection activities while writing novels and essays.

He established the C.W. Nicol Afan Woodland Trust in 2002 for forest preservation and expanded its activities across Japan.

His novels include "The Boy Who Saw the Wind" and "Isana." In 2005, he was awarded the Order of the British Empire.

