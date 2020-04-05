Abe, Others Discuss Virus Situation for Emergency Declaration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other senior Japanese government officials met on Saturday to discuss the current situation over the coronavirus outbreak in the country, apparently including whether a state of emergency should be declared.

The government is increasingly alarmed as the daily number of confirmed infection cases in Tokyo exceeded 100 for the first time on the day, informed sources said.

The meeting, held at the prime minister's office for about an hour from shortly past 4 p.m. (7 a.m. GMT), was attended by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, health minister Katsunobu Kato and economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Also present at the meeting were three deputy chief cabinet secretaries--Akihiro Nishimura, Naoki Okada and Kazuhiro Sugita--as well as Takaya Imai, adviser to the prime minister, and Hideki Tarumi, head of the office for the promotion of coronavirus measures at the Cabinet Secretariat.

Abe separately met with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso for about an hour, apparently for discussions on an emergency economic stimulus package that the government plans to compile in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

