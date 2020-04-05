Abe May Soon Decide Whether to Declare Coronavirus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to make a decision soon on whether to declare a state of emergency over the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, following a surge in the number of infected people, especially in Tokyo, informed sources said Sunday.

Abe had a meeting with health minister Katsunobu Kato, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on the day, when more than 140 people in Tokyo were newly confirmed to be infected with the virus.

Some in the Abe administration believe that it would be inevitable for the government to declare a state of emergency in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading more widely in the nation.

Japan's revised special law on the fight against new influenza was enacted in March to also cover the novel coronavirus, believed to have originated in China, allowing the government to issue a state of emergency declaration over the ongoing virus crisis.

Once a declaration is made, the governors of prefectures covered by the state of emergency would be able to issue instructions for refraining from going out and stopping the use of commercial facilities, among other things, and would be authorized to forcibly use land plots for constructing hospitals. Such forcible action could lead to limiting private rights.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]