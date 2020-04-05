Japan Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 96

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--An elderly woman infected with the novel coronavirus in the central Japan city of Fukui was confirmed to have died on Sunday.

She was in her 80s. The total death toll related to the virus in Japan rose to 96, including people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined in Japan over the virus earlier this year.

On Sunday, seven people in Fukui Prefecture and two in Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, were newly confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]