Woman Held for Breaking into Premises of Abe's Residence

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly breaking into the premises of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's private residence in Tokyo.

An officer on patrol from Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department found the woman, Eri Shimada, standing within the premises of Abe's residence in the Tomigaya district in Shibuya Ward in the Japanese capital around 11 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT) and arrested her on the spot.

The suspect, who claims to be a company employee, told the police, "I thought I would be able to reset my life if I am arrested," noting that her relations with her parents are not good, according to investigative sources.

Abe was home when the incident occurred. Shimada did not carry any weapons with her, the sources said. The MPD is investigating details of the incident.

