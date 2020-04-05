Govt to Up Child Allowances by 10,000 Yen amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is in the final stages of talks on increasing child allowances by 10,000 yen per head a month to support child-rearing families as the country has been hit by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, it was learned Sunday.

The measure will be included in the government's emergency economic stimulus package, seen to be drawn up on Tuesday. "The government is considering raising the amount of child allowances," economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said in a television program on Sunday.

The allowances are paid for junior high school students and younger children. The monthly amount for families with stay-at-home mothers and two children and with annual incomes of less than 9.6 million yen ranges from 10,000 yen to 15,000 yen per child.

Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has been calling for a hike of about 10,000 yen in the monthly payout, in view of increasing burdens on families with children due partly to emergency school shutdowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Child-rearing families that earn annual incomes exceeding the limits set under the allowance program but are given 5,000 yen per child monthly as an exceptional measure are expected to be excluded from the envisaged 10,000-yen increase in the allowances, informed sources said.

