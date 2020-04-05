Cumulative Coronavirus Cases Top 1,000 in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Tokyo rose to 1,033 on Sunday.

On the day, 143 people were newly found infected with the virus in the Japanese capital, the metropolitan government said. The daily number of confirmed cases in Tokyo thus hit the highest level, eclipsing 117 found on Saturday. The daily total surpassed 100 for the second consecutive day.

Infection routes have not been identified for 92 of the 143 people .

Tokyo had seen less than 20 confirmed cases a day until around mid-March. But the daily number spiked to 41 on March 25 and later stood at several dozens, and topped 100 for the first time on Saturday.

On Sunday Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike explained the current coronavirus situation in Tokyo in a video message released on the internet. While noting that 1,000 beds will be secured for coronavirus patients, Koike said that the metropolitan government will transfer from Tuesday currently hospitalized people with minor or no coronavirus symptoms to a hotel it is leasing so that medical institutions can accept more patients with severe symptoms.

