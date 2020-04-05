Hanshin Tigers' Ito Leaves Hospital after Coronavirus Infection

Newsfrom Japan

Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref., April 5 (Jiji Press)--Hanshin Tigers outfielder Hayata Ito on Sunday left a hospital where he had been staying due to his infection with the novel coronavirus, the Japanese professional baseball team said.

Ito, 30, was discharged from the hospital after he tested negative twice in the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, screening for the coronavirus, the team said.

He needs to stay home for the time being. "I will work more seriously than ever on baseball," Ito said in a statement released through the team.

Ito and two other players of the Central League team--pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, 25, and catcher Kenya Nagasaka, 25--tested positive for the virus on March 26 after complaining of problems with their sense of smell or taste.

Fujinami and Nagasaka remain hospitalized.

