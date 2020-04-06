Toyosu Workers Seeking Tuna Auction Review amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Workers at Toyosu wholesale food market in central Tokyo are calling for a review for the style of tuna auctions there that leads to a dense crowd of traders, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For an early-morning auction at the market in Koto Ward, many middle wholesalers gather before an auctioneer at a tuna selling space. "The traders can't help but come close to each other" when an auction heats up, said a worker at the market.

Concerns are growing over COVID-19 infections at the market, as many workers holding conversations at the noisy selling space do not wear face masks.

Middle traders check the quality of tuna before the bidding starts.

A veteran middle trader said, "I think we should place the tuna at wider intervals and stand as far as possible from each other at the time of the auctions."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]