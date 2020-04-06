Japan SDF Prepares for Aid Deployment amid Virus Scare

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--The Self-Defense Forces are preparing for a spike in deployment requests for disaster relief efforts as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to shoot up in Japan.

The move comes with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believed to be preparing to declare a state of emergency.

SDF members have been dispatched to Tokyo and other prefectures to act as liaisons with the local governments, Defense Minister Taro Kono said Monday.

"If we receive deployment requests from prefectural governors, we will consider whether we can respond to them," Kono said.

The Defense Ministry has been receiving a series of deployment requests from municipalities since early this month.

