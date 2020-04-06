Only 30 Pct in Japan Avoid Conversations in Close Proximity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Only 32.8 pct of people in Japan avoid having conversations at a close physical distance as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, a national survey has found.

The survey was conducted jointly by the health ministry and Line Corp. <3938> for two days through Wednesday, covering some 83 million users of the company's Line free messaging app for smartphones. Valid answers were given by some 24 million users.

People in Japan have yet to sufficiently avoid being in close proximity with each other, officials at the ministry said, noting that the absence of adequate physical distance enhances the risk of infections.

Asked on preventive measures against infections, with multiple answers allowed, 85.6 pct, the largest group of respondents, said they wash their hands, gargle and disinfect their hands and fingers.

Those who said they cover their mouths with face masks or handkerchiefs when they cough or sneeze accounted for 74.4 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]