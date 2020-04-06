Abe to Declare Coronavirus Emergency: Sources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to declare a state of emergency amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, government sources said Monday.

The measure is expected to cover Tokyo and some other areas, the sources said.

The envisaged declaration comes in accordance with the special law on the fight against new strains of influenza that was recently revised to include countermeasures for the coronavirus.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]