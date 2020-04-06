Abe to Declare Coronavirus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday due to a surge in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, government sources said Monday.

The declaration is expected to cover locations such as Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, the sources said.

The first-ever such declaration comes in accordance with the special law on the fight against new strains of influenza that was recently revised to include countermeasures for the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Abe was previously reluctant to issue such a declaration concerned about the possible impact on economic activity. But he reversed course after seeing a surge in infections in metropolitan areas in recent days, according to the sources.

The prime minister is set to express his intention of declaring a state of emergency at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters as early as Monday afternoon, the sources said.

