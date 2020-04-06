Japan Imported Auto Sales Down 13.1 Pct in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Sales of imported foreign-brand vehicles in Japan in March tumbled 13.1 pct from a year before to 31,888 units as the coronavirus pandemic reduced showroom traffic, industry data showed Monday.

The impact of October's consumption tax increase also lingered, sending sales down for the sixth straight month, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association.

In fiscal 2019, which ended Tuesday, sales fell 5.1 pct from the previous year to 292,109 units, marking their first drop in five years.

In March, sales of vehicles cheaper than 10 million yen, which account for over 90 pct of all imported foreign-brand vehicles, fell for the sixth straight month, while those of more expensive vehicles, usually not affected by economic trends, rose for the second consecutive month.

Mercedes-Benz topped the rankings for the 61st consecutive month.

