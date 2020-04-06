Saizeriya to Limit Amount of Alcohol Served to Customers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant operator Saizeriya Co. <7581> has said that it will limit the amount of alcoholic beverages served to customers at all of its Saizeriya Italian restaurant outlets in Japan.

According to Saizeriya, each customer will only be allowed to order a total of two glasses of beer, wine or "chuhai" spirits-based products per person.

Through the new system from Monday, Saizeriya hopes to prevent a further spread of the new coronavirus by stopping drunken customers who lose their inhibitions from talking loudly and getting too close to each other.

Customers will be limited to one carafe of wine. Saizeriya will also stop serving bottles of wine.

