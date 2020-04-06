Kabuki Performances to Be Available on YouTube for Free

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Shochiku Co. <9601> said Monday that it will release videos of kabuki performances on its YouTube channel for free.

People will be able to watch kabuki performances, including some parts of the March Program at Tokyo's Kabukiza Theatre, which was canceled due to the spread of the new coronavirus, on YouTube from Monday to April 26.

The National Theatre in Tokyo also said that people will be able to watch video clips of a performance of "Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura" from Monday on its YouTube channel. The videos will be available until April 30.

