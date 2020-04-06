More Shinkansen Trains to Be Canceled over Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Three Japan Railways Group companies Monday announced additional reductions of Shinkansen bullet train services amid a fall in the number of passengers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, and West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, said they will cancel some extra services planned for May 7 to May 31 on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations and the Sanyo Shinkansen Line between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations.

Kyushu Railway Co. <9142>, or JR Kyushu, will cancel some regular services in April and extra services in May on the Kyushu Shinkansen Line between Hakata and Kagoshima-Chuo stations.

A total of 141 Shinkansen trains will be newly canceled, in addition to the 318 trains to be suspended from early April to May 6, including the Golden Week holiday period, by the three companies.

Those who have bought tickets for the affected trains will get refunds without fees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]