Abe to Declare Coronavirus Emergency Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday expressed his intention to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday following a surge in novel coronavirus infections especially in Tokyo.

A state of emergency will be declared for Tokyo and other urban areas hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, effective for a month until May 6.

The declaration will allow the government to take steps that would restrict private rights. It will be based on the special measures law to combat new strains of influenza that was recently revised to cover the coronavirus.

Abe will make the declaration following discussions at an advisory panel of experts on virus and lawyers.

It is the first time for such a declaration to be made under the law.

